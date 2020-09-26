Australian State Law Gives Officials Authority To Forcibly Remove Underwear to Administer Vaccine

The state of Western Australia has legislated to allow police officers to restrain individuals and, if deemed necessary, forcibly remove their underwear in order to administer a vaccine.

The traditional freedoms of speech, assembly, jury trial, and religious worship are now abolished Down Under,” says Robert F. Kennedy in a post titled “Coming to America soon.

Australia’s once proud democracy has devolved into a fully integrated Phascism [Pharma fascism] that has subjugated one of the world’s most fiercely independent, tolerant, and open-minded people. Australia is now a vassel state to the Global Pharma Cartel.”

The so-called “reasonable force” legislation grants officials the following legal powers:

(a) to apprehend and detain the person to whom the direction applies (the relevant person) and take the relevant person to a place where the person is required to undergo medical observation, medical examination or medical treatment or to be vaccinated in accordance with the direction; and

(b) to detain the relevant person at the place where he or she is required to undergo medical observation, medical examination or medical treatment or to be vaccinated in accordance with the direction; and

(c) to restrain the relevant person —

(i) to enable a medical observation, medical examination or medical treatment to be carried out; or

(ii) to enable the relevant person to be vaccinated;

(d) to remove anything (including underwear) that the relevant person is wearing, if —

(i) the removal of the thing is reasonably necessary to enable a medical examination or medical treatment to be carried out or, as the case requires, to enable the person to be vaccinated; and

(ii) the relevant person is given a reasonable opportunity to remove the thing himself or herself, and refuses or fails to do so.

COMING TO AMERICA SOON: The savage face of Australia’s Pharma Phascism. Power-mad Melbourne police manhandle a peaceful, compliant demonstrator who committed the crime of questioning government mask and quarantine policies that have put Victoria under house arrest. The traditional freedoms of speech, assembly, jury trial, and religious worship are now abolished Down Under and Australia’s once proud democracy has devolved into a fully integrated Phascism that has subjugated one of the world’s most fiercely independent, tolerant, and open-minded people. Australia is now a vassel state to the Global Pharma Cartel. Pharmaceutical Titan, Rupert Murdoch, whose ownership of 70% of the press in Australia allows him to hand pick the nation’s Prime Minister and down ballot elected officials, has transformed the nation into the world’s most oppressive medical tyranny. The Murdoch family’s immensely profitable vaccine testing firm partners with and conducts clinical trials for all the multinational pharmaceutical companies. Murdoch deploys his global media empire to increase vaccine uptake. In 2008, his papers orchestrated the destruction of Dr Andrew Wakefield as a favor to Glaxo, Merck, and the other MMR makers. In 1936, Josef Goebbels took control of every newspaper and radio station in Germany and used his outlets to drum up fear and hatred that allowed his cabal to undermine the German Republic and soften the landing ground for fascism. Today Rupert #Murdoch is wielding his monopoly ownership of communications in #Australia, and his formidable control of the media elsewhere to usher in a global reset to Pharma Phascism, and to enrich his coal and carbon enterprises. According to the NY Times, “That empire has given him influence over world affairs in a way few private citizens have ever had, granting the Murdoch family sway over not just the United States but the English-speaking countries around the world.” The Murdochs are creating a vision for dictatorial globalization, which was, according to the NY Times; “Once out of the past, [but is now an] increasingly of the moment––and unabashedly nationalist––far-right, and hugely profitable, political propaganda machine.”

LifeSiteNews reports: On the Western Australia government website showing “Original Acts as passed” for Western Australian legislation, the text is included in the original 2016 Public Health Act. An updated version of the act as of September 12, 2020 is also available on the government website and includes the same text.

An Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) “fact check” article on the issue was published in June this year when some social media–users first became aware of the legislation and raised alarm online.

The ABC article states that “[t]hese powers are only enforceable under a public health state of emergency, as was declared in Western Australia on 23 March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Rocco Loiacono, senior lecturer at the Curtin Law School in Western Australia, told LifeSiteNews that “there is no basis for any public health emergency since there has not been any community transmission of the virus in WA since early April!

The government should have declared the emergency over months ago,” Loiacono said, “but of course they will not now relinquish these newfound powers.

Last month, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison announced that his government had made an agreement with the British pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca to supply Australians with their coronavirus vaccine for free, providing that the vaccine passes clinical trials. A few weeks after Morrison’s statement, worldwide trials for Astrazeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, which uses cell lines from an aborted baby, were temporarily stopped after a U.K. trial participant was taken ill.

Shortly after announcing the agreement with Astrazeneca, Morrison first said a coronavirus vaccine will be made “as mandatory as you can possibly make it” before quickly walking back the comments somewhat and saying the vaccine “is not going to be compulsory” and that “we can’t hold someone down and make them take it.”

