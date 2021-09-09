Australian Public Health Chief: Covid Rules Are Part of “The New World Order”

Australian public health chief Dr. KIerry Chant admitted on Thursday that the harsh Covid rules imposed on citizens are all part of “The New World Order” plan.

“We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order,” Chant said at a press conference.

The comments were made in the same briefing in which Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned that unvaccinated people would remain under lockdown forever.

Summit.news reports: Chant was asked if “exposure sites” such as pubs would still be subject to contact tracing and shut down if someone who visits them tests positive for COVID-19 if and when Australia lifts its brutal lockdown.

“We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order…yes it will be pubs and clubs and other things if we have a positive case there,” said Chant, who is the Chief Health Officer for New South Wales.

“Just file that in the Alex Jones was right section,” commented one Twitter user.

The term ‘New World Order’ then began trending on Twitter as the social media giant desperately tried to assert that the whole thing was an ‘unfounded conspiracy theory.’

“Fact-checkers have regularly debunked claims connected to the conspiracy theory,” claimed the explainer. “The phrase is regularly used to times of change or cultural shift.”

Always funny when they are forced into these desperate denials.



In reality, the term has long been used by world leaders and other public officials as a signal that they are fully on board with the consensus to create a ‘New World Order’ – which in its simplest terms means an aggressive centralization of power at the expense of stripping liberties from the population.

It’s little surprise that the comment came from Dr. Chant, the stern-faced bureaucrat who has become notorious for her authoritarian pronouncements.

As we highlighted earlier this week, Chant said that COVID will be with us “forever” and people will have to “get used to” taking endless booster vaccines

Back in July, she ordered Australians not to talk to each other, even if they were wearing masks.

“Whilst it’s human nature to engage in conversation with others, to be friendly, unfortunately this is not the time to do that,” said Chant, adding, “So even if you run into your next door neighbor in the shopping center…don’t start up a conversation.”