Australian Police Demand Citizens Report Neighbors Who Talk About ‘Conspiracy Theories’

Queensland Police have ordered citizens to snitch on their neighbors if they share conspiracy theories, express “anti-government sentiments” or “believe Covid-19 conspiracy theories.”
“If there is anybody out there who knows of anyone who might be showing concerning behavior around conspiracy theories, anti-government, anti-police, conspiracies theories around Covid-19 vaccination,” said Deputy commissioner Tracy Linford. “We want to know about that. You can either contact the police directly or go through Crimestoppers.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Welcome to 1984. This is what the Stasi 2.0 looks like. Soon the police in Australia will be wearing brown shirts.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Sometimes I think I'm dreaming that we're living in a dystopian nightmare, but then I realize it's actually happening.— RealityAskew (@RealityAskew) December 26, 2022
Thats how it always begins, 'harmless' ratting out your neighbours for the big government boogeyman. Its all downhill from there.— bren the autistic bear 🐻 (@spikestabber) December 26, 2022
Australia is not the only country in the region to have fallen.
The authoritarian left-wing New Zealand government has also ordered citizens to report their friends and family to the police if they suspect them of opposing government policies, including COVID measures.
According to literature released by Jacinda Ardern’s WEF-infiltrated government, New Zealand citizens who are suspected of being “conspiracy theorists” will be investigated as terrorists.
Rebecca Kitteridge, director of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service, explained that there are “dozens of indicators” that suggest a family member or friend has been “radicalized” by conspiracy theories and could be planning a terror attack.
Anyone who opposes “government policies that are interpreted as infringing on rights” or “Covid measures the government took” must be reported and investigated as terrorists, according to Kitteridge. WATCH:
Under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s leadership, New Zealand has emerged at the vanguard of the World Economic Forum’s left-wing authoritarian agenda. Citizens have had their rights stripped from them in a systematic and ruthless fashion, and now they are being told that questioning government authoritarianism is a form of terrorism.
There is simply no room in New Zealand for public debate. Anyone with a different point of view to Ardern’s WEF-infiltrated government is considered an enemy.
Ardern signalled the government’s shift into fascist mode in July, telling citizens that the government is your “single source of truth“, and “unless you hear it from us, it’s not truth.“
According to far-left Ardern, citizens must “dismiss anything else” they hear, unless it was issued by the government.
Scary times in New Zealand. But are you surprised? We are talking about a far-left authoritarian state, led by Young Global Leader Jacinda Ardern, where citizens are being told to put their total trust in government and people who dare to think for themselves and seek alternative sources of information are smeared as “conspiracy theorists” and investigated as terrorists.
This is the future of the world if Klaus Schwab gets his way.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Australian Police Demand Citizens Report Neighbors Who Talk About ‘Conspiracy Theories’ - December 27, 2022
- Children’s Director ‘Accused of Raping Dozens of Boys’ Found Dead at Home on Christmas Eve - December 27, 2022
- Whoopi Goldberg Claims She Suffers More Racism in America Than Jews Did In Nazi Germany - December 26, 2022