Australian Police Abuse Resident for Criticizing Lockdown ‘Six Months Ago’

Disturbing new video out of Australia shows cops harassing and abusing a resident for simply criticizing the country’s Orwellian lockdown measures.

Footage shows two police officers confronting a man with print-outs of his Facebook posts indicating he may have attended an anti-lockdown protest over six months ago.

“So, what are you here for? Are you here to serve me, or?” the resident asked the officers.

Infowars.com reports: The second officer appears to candidly reply: “It’s intimidation.”

The exasperated resident then sounded off on the officers’ blatant authoritarianism.

“Yeah, I know. It’s ludicrous, it’s like, sad,” the resident said, laughing in disbelief. “Where are we going in life? You’ve got the cops coming around here to tell me that I’ve been at a protest six months ago!”

“To ask you if you have been,” the first cop affirmed.

“Who gives a fuck?” the resident argued. “Why are you guys here? Why are you on my doorstep about a protest? Why? What the fuck do you want from me?”

“Because it’s illegal,” the officer claimed.

But the resident reminded her that Black Lives Matter protests occurred just “two weeks before that.”

“Was that illegal? You going off knocking on their doors? No, you’re not. Why are you working for this corrupt government? What are you guys doing? Who are you serving? Are you serving us, or are you serving the corrupt government and health officials who want no good for you? They aren’t there for you.

The officers ignored the man’s questions and again asked if he had attended a protest.

These types of incidents have been increasing in Australia in recent weeks as anti-vaccine mandate protests have been ramping up in the country.

Here’s another example of several cops showing up at a resident’s door to harass him about attending an anti-vaccine mandate protest.

“Have you gone to any protest in the past?” the policeman asked.

“No, I’m not going to answer that, you guys wouldn’t be here otherwise,” the man replied.

How is this real? pic.twitter.com/5G9ElM1uPU — Echo Chamber (@echo_chamberz) September 23, 2021

“Anything else you might want to tell us to help ensure the public safety?” an officer asked after grilling him about his “plans.”

“No, as long as you aren’t going around shooting people with rubber bullets like in Victoria,” the man said.

As Australia slides ever more into totalitarianism directed by a medical dictatorship, the frequency of these intimidating encounters with law enforcement will only increase as the country doubles down on the draconian vaccine mandates.