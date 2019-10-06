Australian PM: Globalist Elite Will NOT Control Our Country

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has vowed that his country will not be a puppet controlled by “unaccountable globalist bodies” like the United Nations and will never “take orders from a border-less global community.”

The Australian Prime Minister slammed the United Nations on Thursday, saying he did not want to see global organizations interfering in the governance of sovereign nations and “demanding conformity” of words, thoughts and actions.

Morrison’s anti-globalist message was delivered powerfully during a passionate and controversial speech in Sydney that came one week after he used an address at the U.N. to confront “global” critics of Australia’s climate change policy.

According to the Australian Prime Minister, the people have spoken and their message is clear. The globalist vision has been rejected in Australia and as Prime Minister he will never “take orders from a border-less global community.”

The Prime Minister is under fire for taking a swipe at the United Nations, saying he would not take orders from a "border-less global community". @cuhlmann #auspol #9News pic.twitter.com/fhx2z2nQwt — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) October 4, 2019

Morrison also criticized the U.N.’s lack of respect for independent nations.

“The world works best, we believe, I believe, when the character and distinctiveness of independent nations is preserved within a framework of mutual respect,” Morrison said. “This includes respecting the electoral mandates of their constituencies.”

“Unaccountable globalist bodies”

The prime minister warned more broadly that freedom of “exchange”, “open markets”, “capital” and “ideas” had never been more important, but were under threat by “unaccountable globalist bodies.”

The Australian Prime Minister’s powerful message will please citizens of nations around the world who wish to see the “New World Order” destroyed and consigned to history.

Something fundamental is happening: the comeback of nations, of sovereign states, with people, with frontiers, traditions and independent thought. People are now standing up and demanding to be in charge of their own destinies.