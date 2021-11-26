Australian MP Urges ALL Citizens To Rise Up Against ‘New World Order’ Before Its Too Late

Queensland MP George Robert Christensen has urged millions of citizens to rise up and reisist the ‘New World Order’ Covid restrictions before it’s too late.

Speaking before parliament Wednesday, Christensen declared that Aussie premiers were “drunk on power” and “trying to out-tyrant each other.”

“Fear is the justification of choice for coercion and control with non-vaccinated Australians increasingly demonized, ostracized and socially eradicated,” Christensen warned.

More on Christensen and his landmark vote against his own party and additional lockdown restrictions from 7news.com.au:

The Morrison government narrowly avoided an embarrassment in parliament after rogue Queensland LNP George Christensen crossed the floor on Wednesday. Mr Christensen voted with the opposition against the government’s bill to make changes to class action laws.

“The solution,” the former journalist outlined, “is a rediscovery of human dignity, along with – and I don’t say this lightly – civil disobedience.”

Read a transcript of the parliament member’s speech below: