Australian MP Urges ALL Citizens To Rise Up Against ‘New World Order’ Before Its Too Late

Speaking before parliament Wednesday, Christensen declared that Aussie premiers were “drunk on power” and “trying to out-tyrant each other.”
“Fear is the justification of choice for coercion and control with non-vaccinated Australians increasingly demonized, ostracized and socially eradicated,” Christensen warned.
More on Christensen and his landmark vote against his own party and additional lockdown restrictions from 7news.com.au:
The Morrison government narrowly avoided an embarrassment in parliament after rogue Queensland LNP George Christensen crossed the floor on Wednesday.
Mr Christensen voted with the opposition against the government’s bill to make changes to class action laws.
“The solution,” the former journalist outlined, “is a rediscovery of human dignity, along with – and I don’t say this lightly – civil disobedience.”
Read a transcript of the parliament member’s speech below:
The totalitarian regimes responsible for the most heinous atrocities in the 20th century – think Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot – they didn’t get there overnight.
They used fear to control. They excluded the ‘dirty’ people, softly at first. They justified the exclusion. They moved to harder exclusions and eventually eliminated people either socially, or physically.
In 21st century, Australia state premiers are racing down that familiar path trying to out-tyrant each other, drunk on power, setting up their own biosecurity police states complete with medical apartheid.
Sadly, we’ve enabled it refusing to rein them in – worse, supplying the Australian immunization register data that underpins this medical apartheid.
Fear is the justification of choice for coercion and control with non-vaccinated Australians increasingly demonized, ostracized and socially eradicated.
In Queensland, the premier tweeted that people not vaccinated raised red flags – Not just one, but 22 of them.
The media politicians and health bureaucrats all claim Covid-19 is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated, but there is no justification for such demonization.
In a German study, 55 of symptomatic patients over 60 were fully vaccinated. Gibraltar, where all 34,000 residents are fully vaccinated, is recording 60 new cases a day.
The totalitarian path, the path that we are unquestionably on, has never ended well.
The solution is a rediscovery of human dignity, along with – and I don’t say this lightly – civil disobedience.
