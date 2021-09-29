Australian Leader: Those Declining Vaccines Will Be Banished from Our Society

Australian leader John Barilaro has warned that unvaccinated residents will soon lose their freedoms within the next few days.

“There will be individuals in regional New South Wales who choose not to be vaccinated… Who will lose their freedoms on the eleventh of October,” The Deputy Premier of New South Wales warned on Monday.

“The message to the unvaccinated is that you will not achieve any further freedom unless you get vaccinated.“

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: John Barilaro continues to mandate and enforce stay-at-home orders in the former penal colony, years after the arrival of the coronavirus to Australia and mass circulation of the disease.

Barilaro was forced to apologize last month after calling 300 people who attended a man’s funeral “dickheads,” unaware that the event didn’t even violate Australia’s strict and authoritarian COVID laws.

Images of draconian police crackdowns on protests in Australia have shocked the world, with police harassing free citizens for planning to attend a protest at their homes, and violently attacking those peacefully demonstrating against Orwellian stay-at-home mandates. There’s reason to believe Australia’s authoritarian response to COVID-19 has actually diminished trust in the vaccine and discouraged citizens from receiving it.

Getting the vaccine is a good idea for most people, although there are real medical exceptions and dramatic insistences upon 100% vaccination are unrealistic and counterproductive. Australia’s prison regime is doubly so, creating what could be a compelling argument against vaccination by associating it with a brutal, tyrannical regime.