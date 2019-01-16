Australian Hospital To Treat Terminally Ill Patients With Magic Mushrooms To Reduce Anxiety

An Australian hospital will start treating terminally ill patients with ‘magic mushrooms’ as part of a new medical trial aimed at reducing anxiety in dying people.

The trial involving 30 patients will start in April at St Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne.

According to St Vincent’s, three in every ten palliative care patients experience extreme distress in their final months.

RT reports: Participants will be given single does of synthetic ‘psilocybin’, a psychoactive ingredient found in mushrooms, which has been found to unlock part of the brain to alter the user’s outlook.

Benefits of the treatment can last for six months or more. St Vincent’s Hospital say three out of 10 patients in palliative care suffer from extreme distress in their final months, which they’re hoping will be significantly reduced with the psilocybin dose.

The trial’s approval was helped by a recent study at John Hopkins University in the US, which found people suffering from cancer-related anxiety or depression had significant relief after taking one large dose of psilocybin.

Late last year, six months into the Hopkins study, researchers found 80 percent of their 51 participants had significant decreases in depression and anxiety.

The trial also found users enjoyed an increased quality of life after receiving the dosage, with two-thirds of participants citing the aftermath as one of the top five most meaningful experiences in their lives.