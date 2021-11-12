Australian Gov’t: We’ll Make Sure Unvaccinated Will Be ‘Miserable’ and ‘Lonely’ for Life

The lives of unvaccinated citizens in Australia will be made “miserable” and “lonely” by the Australian government, a health official has warned.

Yes, really.

“Oh, they’re crazy not to get vaccinated, life will be miserable without getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Chris Perry, the Queensland president of the Australian Medical Association, during a television appearance.

“You won’t be able to hide, you won’t be able to get a doctor to sign off that you got an exclusion because there’s quite set rules on that and doctors will be audited, every one of their exclusions will be looked at very carefully,” he added, before threatening doctors with crippling fines and termination.

Summit.news reports: Perry also threatened people who falsely obtain a vaccine exemption that they will also be hit with fraud charges if they “try and get round the system.”

“It’s going to be very hard to maintain your employment if you’re not vaccinated and you won’t be able to go anywhere for any entertainment,” he said.

Perry concluded by saying that those who don’t get double jabbed will have “a very, very lonely life” and wouldn’t be able to maintain a job.

Now tell me again how the vaccine isn’t mandatory?

During subsequent comments, Perry blamed “conspiracy theorists” for making people hesitant to take the vaccine.

“In the age of social media, any potential slight headache or small, serious problem with the vaccines is magnified,” he said.