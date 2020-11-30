Australian Gov’t Seize Child, Rule Parents ‘Abusive’ for Refusing to Give Daughter Sex Change Hormones

An Australian couple whose child was seized by the government is appealing a court ruling finding them ‘abusive’ and ‘dangerous’ for refusing testosterone therapy for their daughter, who identifies as male.

Lawyers for the parents filed a lawsuit last week seeking to appeal a magistrate’s October ruling, establishing the country’s first test case on parental rights regarding gender dysphoria medicine.

Their 15-year-old child was taken away from the family last year, after discussing suicide online.

“The authorities say we will not allow her to change gender, so it’s dangerous for told her to come back to our house because we will mentally abuse her,” the father told reporters. “They want us to consent to testosterone treatment.”

The parents are seeking an independent psychological review of all possible causes of their child's depression, as well as consideration of non-invasive treatment options. The teen struggled after losing friends at 13, when the family relocated, and those difficulties were compounded by a difficult start to puberty and anxiety about eating and body image, the mother said.

The family migrated to Australia a decade ago, the newspaper said, without identifying their native country. The magistrate found that the teen likely suffered verbal abuse over “his feelings and expression of gender identity,” which the parents denied.

Lawyers for the child earlier this month filed papers seeking approval to begin hormone therapy.

A Twitter commenter who said her own daughter suffered from rapid onset gender dysphoria, said state interventions such as in the Australia case mark “the end of parenting as we knew it.”

As the debate on treatment for gender dysphoria heats up in Australia, some US states are creating exceptions to parental consent laws to enable children to get such treatments as hormone therapy and sex-change surgeries without parental consent. Starting this year, children as young as 13 in Washington state have been allowed to obtain confidential treatment for gender dysphoria, billed to their parents insurance plan and done without parental consent.

And they're doing just that.https://t.co/RFPaSkzYaK — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) November 25, 2020

