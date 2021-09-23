Australian Gov’t Deploy Counter-Terror Squad to Crush Orange Vest Uprising

September 23, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 0
Australian authorities deploy counter terror squad to swash orange vest uprising
LinkedInRedditTelegram

The Australian government are now deploying counter-terror police to try to squash the orange vest uprising, which is being led by thousands of unarmed construction workers.

The protestors, who are marching against the world’s longest and harshest lockdown, found themselves on Wednesday confronted by an armoured vehicle operated by a counter-terrorism squad, backed by hundreds of armed riot police officers.

Rebelnews.com reports: Doesn’t it make you feel safe, knowing that our tax dollars spent on beefing up Victoria’s counter-terror capabilities has now been turned on the people they were designed to protect?

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)