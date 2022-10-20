Australian Government Now Offers To Pay For The Funerals Of People Who Die From Covid Jabs

The Australian government is now offering to pay for the funerals of those who died as a result of the covid vaccination.
Their website has just been updated to introduce the new policy.
So it seems that the country that imposed such draconian restrictions during the pandemic, are now acknowledging that the covid jabs can actually cause death.
Infowars reports: The policy also includes a provision to pay compensation of up to $600,000 if hospitalisation is necessary due to injuries or health issues from vaccine.
The government website states that in order to claim the costs, relatives will have to provide
the deceased’s death certificate or medical cause of death certificate
proof that you’re acting on behalf of the deceased
proof of any funeral costs and who paid, like receipts
proof of any amounts you got or will get from third parties, like funeral insurance
proof of the deceased’s partner and children dependent on the earnings of the deceased at the time of death, if applicable.
The policy also contains advice on “How to calculate payments and funeral costs,” advising claimants that “You need to show your actual costs for the funeral. Remember to deduct any amounts you got or will get from third parties.”
The police also states that “One of the fantastic things about the scheme is that you can make a claim online seeking reimbursement for expenses or compensation for your injury without the need to involve a lawyer or commence formal legal proceedings.”
