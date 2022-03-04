Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne Dies Suddenly After Suspected Heart Attack

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died suddenly aged 52 of a suspected heart attack.

Warne, who was fully jabbed was found unresposnsive by three friends in a villa in Thailand where he was on holiday according to reports.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Thank u for all the get well messages-they really mean a lot. I’ve been double vaccinated so the Covid symptoms are mild, hopefully I will be up & about soon ❤️

Still shattered about our second embarrassing loss at Lords last night as we’ve just gifted 2 wins away #thehundred 😩 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 2, 2021

Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), announcing he had passed away in Thailand after suffering a ‘suspected heart attack’.

The statement read: “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne is the second Australian cricket icon to pass away within 24 hours, after the death of wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, following a heart attack.

Just hours before his own passing, Warne had been paying his respects to Marsh.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Sporting Life reports: The phrase ‘larger than life’ could have been coined for Shane Warne, a man whose prodigious cricketing skills, mega-watt star power and ability to draw a crowd allowed him to transcend his career and his craft.

When he spun the ball it was big, almost impossibly so. When he hung up his boots his numbers were staggering – the second highest wicket-taker of all time and one of only two to boast over 1,000 international scalps.

Even when he crossed the line or courted controversy, as he did more than once in a colourful professional and private life, he did so with a mighty stride rather than a gentle step.

Little wonder, then, that the outpouring of grief that followed his shocking death at the age of 52 was so huge. With Shane Warne, there were never any small measures.