Australian Cricket Legend Ricky Ponting Rushed To Hospital After Heart Scare On live TV

Ricky Ponting has been rushed to hospital after suffering a heart scare during the Perth test match against the West Indies.
The 47 year old former Australian captain, champion batsman and television commentator left the stadium to seek help as a precaution after experiencing dizzy spells.
“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Channel 7 spokesperson said.
The Daily Mail reports: While Ponting’s issue is thought to have been related to dizziness, he went to hospital for heart tests as a precaution rather than an emergency.
It is not yet known if Ponting will be on air on Saturday.
The recent deaths of cricket greats Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds and Dean Jones are thought to have the sport’s former stars on high alert over any potential health problems.
Warne tragically died of a heart attack in Thailand in March this year, aged 52.
Another former Test player Ryan Campbell survived a cardiac arrest in April this year at age 50.
Ponting was expected to play a key role inside the Channel 7 commentary team, solving friction between Justin Langer and Cricket Australia as the former teammates re-unite in media roles.
