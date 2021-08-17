Australian Authorities “Won’t Hesitate” To Go “Door-to-Door” To Force Covid Testing

An Australian politician has claimed that authorities “won’t hesitate” to go “door-to-door” to carry out mandatory Covid tests on Australian citizens if they deem it necessary.

Daniel Andrews, who is the Premier of Victoria, made the comments during a press conference as Australia continues to pursue a ‘zero COVID’ policy that mandates draconian lockdowns even in response to just a handful of new cases.

Andrews said “We’re not at a point where we need to be going door to door, We’re not at a point where we need entire suburbs to come out and get tested. If we get to that stage, then we won’t hesitate. I think we’ve shown, in fact I know we’ve shown that we’re prepared to do what has to be done, popular or otherwise.”

Fresh hell coming to your street – threats ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AjSCJzh8VT — ValGlass2.0 (@AussieVal10) August 13, 2021

Andrews has also indicated that the government would impose restrictions on individuals who refuse to get vaccinated.

Summit News reports: Given that members of the military are enforcing lockdown and quarantines in some areas of the country, one wonders how those who don’t want to get tested will be treated.

Also, how far a step is it to go from mandatory door-to-door COVID tests to mandatory door-to-door COVID vaccinations?

Andrews also signaled that those who refuse to take the vaccine will be discriminated against and remain under de facto lockdown rules indefinitely.

“This is a difficult conversation to have with people now, in an almost threatening tone, when people who want to get vaccinated can’t because we don’t have enough stuff. There will come a time though when I think restrictions will apply to those who have not been vaccinated, rather than restrictions applying to all of us.”

“Now if that’s not an incentive to go and get vaccinated I don’t know what is. But I can see a time when to get into a venue, to attend a major event, to participate fully as a customer, a client, a ticket holder, a patron, a viewer, however you want to look at it, being vaccinated will mean that you get in, and being vaccinated will mean that you don’t.”

Here it is ⬇️ threats to the unvaccinated pic.twitter.com/DXFOb4TW6e — ValGlass2.0 (@AussieVal10) August 13, 2021

Australia has imposed one of the most brutal lockdowns in the developed world, with mandatory outdoor mask mandates that have led to innumerable arrests and shocking scenes like the one last week in Brisbane where an elderly man suffered a heart attack after being harassed by police for not wearing a face covering while exercising outside.