Australian Authorities To Use Surveillance Drones To Catch People Not Wearing Masks Outside

Authorities in Melbourne, Australia are preparing to deploy surveillance drones to catch people not wearing face masks outside.

The high tech ‘pandemic’ drones will also be used to scan for vehicles that are in violation of curfew by being more than 5km from home and to ensure that skate parks and playgrounds remain empty.

According to a 7News Melbourne news report “High powered drones will be used to find people not wearing masks and cars too far from home”

Summit News reports: The surveillance devices can be flown up to a distance of 7km and produce images so clear they can “read a vehicle’s number plate from 500 meters away.”

Privacy advocates are concerned that there is no sunset clause on the use of such technology and the drones could continue to be used to spy on citizens after the pandemic ends.

7News Melbourne spoke to two residents who said they weren’t worried because they were behaving and had “nothing to hide.”

Police are preparing to launch their aerial arsenal as part of a crackdown on COVID rule breakers. High powered drones will be used to find people not wearing masks, and cars too far from home.

The measures are just the latest example of what represents one of the most draconian coronavirus lockdowns in the developed world after the state of Victoria announced a “state of disaster” in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

There have been several instances of police physically tackling people for not adhering to mask wearing rules, including one incident when a woman was placed in a chokehold by a male police officer.

Police have also been given the power to enter people’s homes without a warrant and perform quarantine spot checks.

Drivers are also being asked to show their papers at highway checkpoints simply to get to work.

Anyone caught outside without a mask or violating the 8pm-5am curfew also risks being made to pay a massive fine.