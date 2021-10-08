Australia: Victorian Premier Fined $400 For Breaching His Own Covid Rules

Victoria’s premier Daniel Andrews has been fined $400 for failing to follow his own covid rules by not wearing a face mask two days in a row this week.

The hypocrite was seen maskless outside Parliament on both Wednesday and Thursday and was fined $200 for each breach.

Under the Austalian state government’s Covid rules, anyone over 12 is required to wear a mask whenever they leave their home.

The Mail Online reports: Police investigated after footage taken by journalists showed him walking though the car park after getting out of his car without a mask on Thursday.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said: ‘Victoria Police can confirm it has issued to infringement notices to Premier Daniel Andrews for breaching Chief Health Officer directions.’

The footage, which emerged as the state reported a record 1,838 new infections, angered Melbourne residents who have been subjected to the longest lockdown in the world.

The Premier said sorry on Friday and promised if police didn’t fine him, he would donate $200 to charity.

‘I am aware that as I approached two press conferences at the back of parliament house this week I removed my mask after leaving the car, before I walked to the back doors,’ Mr Andrews said.

‘I expect Victoria Police to assess this and if they choose to issue a fine, of course I will pay it.

‘If they do not issue a fine I will donate the same value to a charity working to support people in this pandemic because whilst this was an oversight, oversights matter.

‘Everyone needs to follow the rules and I am sorry it occurred’.

As the incident is being reviewed by investigators we will not be providing further comment at this stage,’ a spokesperson said.

Video filmed by Seven News journalist Paul Dowsley showed Mr Andrews walking up to a microphone stand with his briefcase and passing a small group of media.

The footage sparked outrage with talkback radio hosts and social media users condemning the Premier for his missing face-covering.

3AW radio host Neil Mitchell took to the airwaves to demand Mr Andrews pay his own government a $200 fine.

‘He might have to fine himself!’ Mitchell said.

‘Premier, if you’re going to lock us up for lapses and fine businesses when they’re trying to do the right thing, well you’ve got to pay the price yourself.