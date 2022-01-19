Australia To Keep Draconian Lockdown Restrictions ‘For the Next Generation’

Authorities in Australia have boasted that their draconian vaccine passport scheme, which bans the unjabbed from nearly all public places, is likely to remain in place for a generation.

Premier Mark McGowan announced the new Orwellian measures, which will go into effect from the end of the month, as “the broadest proof of vaccination requirements in the nation.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The vaccine passport requirement will now cover “a wider range of venues.”

“From Monday, January 31, 2022, the vaccine passport mandates will cover cafes, restaurants, dine-in fast food joints, pubs, bars, taverns, clubs, nightclubs, and “all hospitality venues,” as well as private and public hospitals and aged-care facilities,” writes Ken Macon.

Summit.news reports: Entertainment venues such as “play centers, gaming and gambling, theaters, concert halls, museums, cinemas, and live music venues,” will also be off limits for the unjabbbed.

“Life will become very difficult for the unvaccinated…no pubs, no bottle-shops, no gym, no yoga classes, no gigs, no dance floors, no hospital or aged care visits,” said McGowan, adding that the unvaccinated must be “protected from themselves.”

He added that the rules, which will soon only count people who have had three doses as “fully vaccinated,” will ensure the public is “confident in these public settings, and that they are only mixing with other vaccinated people.”

The restrictions “will not be removed anytime soon” and could be in place “for years.”

Australia has become notorious for becoming the developed world leader in inflicting the most draconian COVID control measures on its population.

As we highlighted last month, Australia’s chief pharmacist Trent Twomey says the public “just need to accept” they will have to take regular vaccine booster shots every six months and continue wearing masks for “many years” to come.

Australia is also building COVID quarantine camps for “ongoing operations,” with one facility at Wellcamp Airport outside Toowoomba not even set to be completed until March.

Citing new strains of COVID and people “who have not had access to vaccination,” Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles told the media outlet, “We anticipate there to be a continuing need for quarantine facilities.”