Australia Sending ‘Lethal Aid’ To Ukraine, Warns Australian Citizens To Stay Away

Australia is sending “lethal aid” to Ukraine to help it repel the Russian invasion

The aid could include heavy weapons, as well as light arms and ammunition, to be channelled through NATO according to a report in the Australian Financial Review (AFR)

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

PM Scott Morrison also warned Australian citizens to stay away from the fight.

Breitbart reports: While the heavy munitions Australia pays for are likely to be sourced and supplied by NATO nations, primarily the U.S. and the United Kingdom, there may also be some role for the Australian Defence Force to help deliver humanitarian aid to the region.

The AFR points out Australia is one of several countries, including Canada, Germany and the Netherlands, to step up their support for Ukraine by pledging lethal aid on top of humanitarian assistance.

Former Brexit Secretary Says British Warplanes Should Bomb Russian Forceshttps://t.co/nPvOK26qEo — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 25, 2022

Germany is sending 1000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, the Dutch are sending 400 German-made rocket-propelled grenade launchers, while Canada will supply small arms, bullets and armour, as Breitbart News reported.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not commit to publicly disclosing Australia’s full commitment when he previewed the final decision expected as soon as Tuesday.

“The extent of what we announce will also be subject to national security considerations,” he said. “But the lethal aid support sees us step up again together with the rest of the world.

“I am pleased that we are seeing an accelerating and increasing strength of response from Western democracies in standing up against what is thuggish brutality for which there’s no justification.”

Even as Australia sends military backing it is warning its own citizens not to head to the conflict.