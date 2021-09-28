Australia: NSW Police Commissioner Refuses To Enforce Vaccine Passport Mandate

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller is refusing to enforce the state’s vaccine passport mandate.

He also revealed that officers will not be checking people’s vaccination status in restaurants, clubs or bars, saying that that is not a role for the poilce.

Summit News reports: The government is preparing to pass a mandate that will ban all unvaccinated people from gaining entry to numerous venues up until at least December 1st in a repeat of the segregation scheme that has been adopted in numerous western countries.

However, after questions began to swirl about whether businesses would be forced to impose the measures on customers, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller made it clear that his officers wouldn’t be on patrol.

“The role of police in terms of vaccine passports, we will not be walking through restaurants, cafes and pubs checking if people are double vaccinated,” he said.

“[But] we will certainly be assisting restaurant owners and shop owners if they are refusing entry to someone – we’ll certainly respond to assist those people.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard asserted that it would be the police’s job to enforce the measures, but that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

Unlike in some countries, businesses won’t face fines if they allow unvaccinated people to enter, rendering the whole scheme rather pointless.

As we previously highlighted, many businesses in France are not enforcing the vaccine passport mandate despite it being the law.