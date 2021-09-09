Australia Begins Confiscating Alcohol & Limits Residents in Lockdown to “Six Beers or One Bottle of Wine” Only

Australians in lockdown in New South Wales are having their alcohol confiscated by the government in order to protect them against Covid.

Yes, really.

“Residents in apartment blocks locked-down by NSW Health are having their alcohol deliveries policed as part of a policy to limit the number of drinks being consumed each day,” NCA News Wire reported.

Government officials are rummaging through private mail deliveries, confiscating alcohol and telling citizens they can only receive a ration of “six beers or pre-mixed drinks or one bottle of wine.”

News.com.au reports:

Mission Australia’s Common Ground building in Camperdown is the latest building where occupants are subjected to the harsh rules.

Residents of the social housing estate have complained that care packages sent by friends and relatives have been searched before they are delivered.

“They are searching all bags and things coming into the building … They confiscated a series of gifts. So things like bottles of spirits, we weren’t allowed to have those and we still (aren’t),” Common Ground resident Robin Elhaj said.

Residents are allowed to receive a ration of one of the following: six beers or pre-mixed drinks, one bottle of wine, or one 375ml bottle of spirits.

Excess alcohol is being confiscated until lockdown rules are lifted.

Residents can consult with a clinician if they think they need more than the allowed limit.