Australia: 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Melbourne

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Melbourne on Wednesday morning, causing damage to buildings in the country’s second largest city and sending tremors throughout neighbouring states.
The earthquake, which hit at around 9.15am local time was recorded at a magnitude of 6 by Geoscience Australia, was one of the country’s largest quakes to hit land in decades.
The epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield in the state of Victoria, about 200 km northeast of Melbourne, and was at a depth of 10 km.
RT reports: Photos and videos have emerged on social media purporting to show the aftermath of the earthquake, which appeared to have damaged some buildings in Melbourne, the streets of which were seen strewn with rubble. No casualties have been reported.
A local news broadcast was interrupted by the quake, with shaking visible in the footage as staff evacuated the studio and one of the presenters heard noting, “That was a big one.” Other videos showed city residents caught off guard by the jolt.
