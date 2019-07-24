Aussie With $200M of Meth in Van Crashes Into Cop Car at Police Station

No one will ever say that police have an easy job, but sometimes, just sometimes, hapless criminals do all the work for them.

Like in Sydney, Australia, where a van jammed with AU$200m (US$140m) worth of crystal meth crashed into a police car parked outside Eastwood Police Station at 10:30am in the morning.

“This would be one of the easiest drug busts that New South Wales police have ever made. Incredible. Absolutely incredible,” Chief Det. Insp. Glyn Baker told reporters.

ABC News reports that the Toyota HiAce totally crushed the front of the marked police car and shoved it into the cop van next to it.

No officers were injured and the incident was caught on CCTV, it being right on the doorstep of a bloody police station.

TheRegister reports: The van was clearly made of sterner stuff as it immediately sped off from the scene, likely to cries of “oh shit, oh shit, oh shit.”

The alleged driver, 26-year-old Simon Tu, was stopped an hour later in the suburb of Ryde.

The Toyota’s cargo was examined and found to contain a whopping 273kg of methamphetamine – otherwise known as ice, glass, crank, poor man’s cocaine and biker’s coffee.

The highly addictive drug is widely seen as a scourge, particularly in the United States where before-and-after pics of tweakers (meth addicts) have become something of a media institution( link probably NSFW).

It had its Hollywood moment in AMC’s 2008-2013 drama Breaking Bad, which chronicled the rise and fall of a chemistry teacher turned drug baron trying to pay for his cancer treatment. God bless America.

Tu has been charged with “large commercial drug supply, negligent driving and not giving particulars to police”. He was refused bail and will appear in Burwood Local Court today.