Attorney Lin Wood: ‘Chief Justice John Roberts Is COMPROMISED & Must Resign NOW’

Attorney Lin Wood has slammed SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts, slamming the top judge as “corrupt.”
In a post on Twitter, Lin declared that this “may be the most important tweet of my life.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: John Roberts has been led along like a dog on a leash since Barack Obama was president. His rulings make no sense to anyone.
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Ted Nugent Slams Black Lives Matter Movement As ‘Soulless, Stupid & Based on Lies’ - December 28, 2020
- Frank Luntz SCOLDS Trump: ‘Stop Embarrassing Yourself’ With Claims You Won – You DIDN’T - December 28, 2020
- Mad Maxine: Trump Is ‘Compromised’ by Putin — Biden Will Stand up to China - December 28, 2020