Attorney Lin Wood: ‘Chief Justice John Roberts Is COMPROMISED & Must Resign NOW’

Attorney Lin Wood has slammed SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts, slamming the top judge as “corrupt.”

In a post on Twitter, Lin declared that this “may be the most important tweet of my life.”

This may be most important tweet of my life.



Chief Justice John Roberts is corrupt & should resign immediately. Justice Stephen Breyer should also resign immediately.



They are “anti-Trumpers” dedicated to preventing public from knowing TRUTH of @realDonaldTrump re-election. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 17, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: John Roberts has been led along like a dog on a leash since Barack Obama was president. His rulings make no sense to anyone.