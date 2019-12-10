Attorney John Durham Releases Bombshell Statement Disputing IG Report Conclusions

US Attorney John Durham says he disagrees with the conclusions of IG Michael Horowitz following the release of the FISA report.

On Monday, DOJ Inspector General Horowitz finally released his long-awaited report on FISA abuses.

The report revealed what we have been saying all along – the FBI defrauded the FISA court and omitted intelligence from the FISA judges in order to obtain four FISA warrants to spy on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Horowitz, however concluded that the FBI investigation into Trump was not politically motivated — and John Durham hit back.

US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham immediately released a statement following the release of the FISA report and disputed Horowitz’s findings and conclusions.

“I have the utmost respect for the mission of the Office of Inspector General and the comprehensive work that went into the report prepared by Mr. Horowitz and his staff. However, our investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department. Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened,” John Durham said in a rare statement.

John Durham was tapped by Bill Barr earlier this year to conduct an investigation into the origins of Spygate.

Mr. Durham has already traveled to Italy and other countries as part of his sprawling investigation into how Obama’s corrupt FBI and intel agencies launched and carried out the largest spy operation of a presidential candidate in US history.

Unlike Horowitz, Durham has real power to bring the coup plotters to justice, such as the power to indict and impanel a grand jury.

US Attorney General Bill Barr also blasted the FBI on Monday in a statement

“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said, adding, “It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.”