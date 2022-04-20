AstraZeneca CEO Confesses: ‘Antibody Treatments Are Better Than Our Jabs’ (VIDEO)

Project Veritas on Tuesday released a leaked recording from 2020 showing AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot confessing that antibody treatments are more effective at treating COVID-19 than the experimental jabs his company produces.

‘Millions of [immunocompromised] people can’t be vaccinated…antibody [treatment] has enormous potential,’ he said in the leaked video.

“Like if you have an immune disease, lupus, or some other immune condition, you cannot – or multiple sclerosis, you can’t be vaccinated. So, there are millions of people in the world that will need a protection that cannot be coming from a vaccine. So, the longer antibody has enormous potential,” Soriot said on a December 2020 company-wide Zoom call.

“The long-acting antibody is quite unique because this is the only combination potentially will last more than six months, up to potentially 12 months and protect people for a long period of time.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Project Veritas reported:

A source within pharmaceutical giant, AstraZeneca, has provided Project Veritas with a 2020 recording of an internal company-wide Zoom call in which CEO, Pascal Soriot, makes statements about vaccine compatibility that contradict guidance from health agencies and organizations such as the World Health Organization. Monoclonal antibody treatments were known to be effective relatively early in the COVID-19 pandemic and some states in the U.S. moved quickly to use it as a front-line defense. However, the federal government actively pushed against the use of those treatments in favor of the vaccine. In a video published Tuesday afternoon, James O’Keefe asks, “If the CEO of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies realized back in 2020 that antibody treatments are necessary for the immunocompromised, why would governments around the world force vaccine mandates when millions of people are at risk if they get it?” In a March 16, 2022 health advisory, the World Health Organization reasserted its stance that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for immunocompromised individuals. “It should be noted that the full two dose regimen of this vaccine is believed to be more protective against variants of concern than a single dose alone,” the advisory says. “Further to this, SAGE [Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization] recommends that severe and moderately immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose of vaccine.”

