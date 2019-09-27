Ashton Kutcher Caught Spamming Fans With Automated Texts Urging Trump Impeachment

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher has been caught sending automated messages to his fans urging them to support the impeachment of President Trump because of his “unAmerican” behavior.

Earlier this week, Kutcher tweeted a phone number, telling his followers to text him for the “truth.”

For truth text me. +1 (319) 519-0576 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Yahoo Entertainment reported that the number sent out a series of automated text messages in which Kutcher semi-coherently expounded on Trump and the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats. Kutcher’s number no longer appears to be sending out the anti-Trump messages.

Kutcher reportedly said in one text message that Trump should be impeached even if he didn’t use the prospect of financial aid to bribe Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden.

“If our president used that financial aid to leverage president Zelensky to investigate Biden should be impeached. If our president did not use it as leverage and simply encouraged president Zelensky to investigate Biden without cause he should be impeached.”

Kutcher also texted: “If you like President Trump or not America is the priority soliciting foreign interference in our election in [sic] unAmerican.”

In another text message, Kutcher says he and Kunis met with Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska. Kutcher’s claim appears to be true, with Zelenska posting photos of the two couples on her Instagram page.

Kutcher posted Wednesday a series of tweets that were veiled attacks at Trump.

“Buzz words: witch hunt, collusion, fake news. Ignore it all just look at facts,” the actor tweeted.

Unlike many of his fellow Hollywood stars, the 41-year-old Kutcher has largely refrained from publicly voicing his opinions of Trump, although he did once urge Ivanka Trump on Twitter to push gun control.