A$AP Rocky’s Swedish Lawyer Gunned down in Stockholm

The Swedish layer who represented A$AP Rocky in his assault case has been shot in the head and chest in an ‘ambush attack’.

Henrik Olsson Lilja was leaving his apartment building in downtown Stockholm at 9am Friday morning when a gunman approached and shot him.

According to witnesses, a person wrestled the lawyer in a stairwell before the shooting.

A$AP Rocky was released from prison last August shortly after President Trump vowed to help the rapper get back to America.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: A woman, also a senior lawyer, who was previously banned from contacting Olsson Lilja is among those arrested, but the shooter has been identified as a man.

‘One person has been arrested as a suspect for the attempted murder attempt’ a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said.

The gunman swiftly jumped into a waiting SUV and sped off and the lawyer’s condition is unknown. He is still at large.

Olsson Lilja first represented Rocky when he was first taken into custody after assaulting a man who was harassing him and his team on the street, but he was replaced before the trial began.

It is not known if the shooting had any relation to the US rapper’s case.

Emergency services were at 8.59am and the prestigious lawyer was taken hospital in an ambulance, local media reported. He was conscious when police arrived and is believed to be in a stable but serious condition.

A witness described to expressen ‘it was very bloody’.

‘He was bleeding on his face but he could talk. He told police “it hurts”‘

The American rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, served more than a month behind bars in Sweden, while awaiting trial for an assault.

But Mayers and two co-accused – David Rispers Jr and Bladimir Corniel – walked away following their trial despite the prosecution claiming they ‘used more violence than was needed’ as he apparently tried to break up a brawl in Stockholm.

He was given a two-year suspended sentence for the attack, which garnered international attention and saw Donald Trump and dozens of US celebrities notably Kim Kardashian and Kanye West advocate for him.