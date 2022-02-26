As Russians Prepare To Take Kyiv, Biden Returns Home To Delaware

Biden heads for Delaware as Russian troops head for Kyiv.

Despite Russia’s ongoing and violent attacks on Ukraine, President Biden left the White House to return home to Delaware on Friday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Biden’s trip home risks the optics of his being away from the White House if Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv falls to the Russians.

But the President frequently enjoys spending time away from the White House, even during serious world events.

Breitbart reports: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden left for Delaware because he wanted to attend a funeral service for the mother of the president’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of his son Beau Biden. He plans to remain at home for the rest of the weekend.

United States intelligence officials warned Friday that Kyiv could fall within the next few days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the city and continue resisting the Russians.

“We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way,” he said in a video he recorded and published online.