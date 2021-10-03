An NBC reporter was left desperately scrambling to run damage control at Saturday’s race in Talladega as a crowd of NASCAR fans began loudly chanting “f**k Joe Biden” during a live broadcast.

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown won the Xfinity race during his first national series win.

After the victory, Brandon was interviewed by an NBC journalist who desperately attempted to cover-up the deafening chants of the crowd.

According to the NBC reporter, the crowd were saying “let’s go Brandon.” However, as you can hear in the videos below, the chants were obviously a lot ruder than that:

NBC reporter attempts desperate damage control as crowd chants “F Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

yeah that’s not what they’re yelling pic.twitter.com/gd5zTu1yAU — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 3, 2021

Twitchy.com reports: Yeah, we heard something else as well. Gee, what could it have been?

The media, summed up in 8 seconds pic.twitter.com/J4CDoByp5B — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

That’s how the media rolls!

Nice attempted save by the NBC Sports reporter! The White House will appreciate that.

Talladega doesn't strike me as a blue motor speedway — Woody (@cwoods_71) October 3, 2021

I can’t believe Joe Biden won the Talladega Xfinity race. Well deserved win for him — Phil Clark (@phil_clark) October 2, 2021