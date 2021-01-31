“As Long As Not Everybody Is Vaccinated, Nobody Will Be Safe” Says Globalist Klaus Schwab

January 31, 2021
Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Professor Klaus Schwab has declared that “nobody will be safe until everybody is vaccinated” against Covid-19

Schwab, the globalist behind ‘The Great Reset’ was speaking at this year’s Davos Agenda.

He plans on using the pandemic to usher in a new era where the global elite retain total control over humanity.

