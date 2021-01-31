Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Professor Klaus Schwab has declared that “nobody will be safe until everybody is vaccinated” against Covid-19
Schwab, the globalist behind ‘The Great Reset’ was speaking at this year’s Davos Agenda.
He plans on using the pandemic to usher in a new era where the global elite retain total control over humanity.
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- “As Long As Not Everybody Is Vaccinated, Nobody Will Be Safe” Says Globalist Klaus Schwab - January 31, 2021
- Joe Biden To Meet Queen Elizabeth At Buckingham Palace In June - January 31, 2021
- Lincoln Project Founder EXPOSED as Predatory Pedophile - January 31, 2021