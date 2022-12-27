Artificial Sweeteners Behind Huge Surge in Sudden Deaths, Experts Warn

Experts have warned that artificial sweeteners are now causing people to drop dead ‘suddenly and unexpectedly.’

A new study claims that artificial sweeteners may increase the risk of fatal heart attacks and “should not be considered a healthy and safe replacement to sugar.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Slaynews.com reports: The study, which was published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), analyzed information on more than 100,000 people in France.

“103,388 participants of the web-based NutriNet-Santé cohort,” the study stated.

“Dietary intakes and consumption of artificial sweeteners were assessed by repeated 24 h dietary records, including brand names of industrial products.”

The study concluded, “the findings from this large scale prospective cohort study suggest a potential direct association between higher artificial sweetener consumption (especially aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose) and increased cardiovascular disease risk.

“Artificial sweeteners are present in thousands of food and beverage brands worldwide, however, they remain a controversial topic and are currently being re-evaluated by the European Food Safety Authority, the World Health Organization, and other health agencies.”

It’s worth noting that all sweeteners in the EU undergo a rigorous safety assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) before they can be used in food and drink.

According to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, both Cancer Research UK and the US National Cancer Institute have said sweeteners do not cause cancer and other health problems.

“Large studies looking at people have now provided strong evidence that artificial sweeteners are safe for humans,” states Cancer Research UK.

Numerous studies confirm that artificial sweeteners have been shown to be safe, even for pregnant women, when consumed in moderation, according to Mayo Clinic.

“According to the National Cancer Institute and other health agencies, there’s no sound scientific evidence that any of the artificial sweeteners approved for use in the United States cause cancer or other serious health problems.”

In the US, six high-intensity sweeteners were FDA-approved as food additives in the United States: saccharin, aspartame, acesulfame potassium (Ace-K), sucralose, neotame, and advantame.

High-intensity sweeteners are commonly used as sugar substitutes or sugar alternatives because they are many times sweeter than sugar but contribute only a few to no calories when added to foods.

“A high-intensity sweetener is regulated as a food additive unless its use as a sweetener is “generally recognized as safe (GRAS),” FDA said.

“Based on the available scientific evidence, the agency has concluded that the high-intensity sweeteners approved by FDA are safe for the general population under certain conditions of use.”

There has been a shocking spike in unexplained deaths reported in the past year among 18-49 year-olds in the US.

The term “Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome” (also known as “SADS”) refers to a sudden and unexpected death that occurs in adolescents and adults, typically during sleep caused by cardiac arrest, for which there is no evident explanation that can be established.

The corporate media has been scrambling to make the public believe that everything causes SADS

Below is the list of articles reported by so-called health experts to explain the recent spike in SADS.

The U.S. Sun: Urgent warning to gardeners as soil ‘increases risk of killer heart disease’

“Medics found that pollutants in the soil could have a ‘detrimental effect on the cardiovascular system’. Writing in Cardiovascular Research, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology, the authors said soil pollutants include heavy metals, pesticides, and plastics. They state that contaminated soil could then lead to increasing oxidative stress in the blood vessels, which in turn leads to heart disease. Dirty soil can get into the blood stream, through inhalation.”

Daily Mail: Expert warns that shoveling snow can be a deadly way to discover underlying cardiovascular conditions as straining the heart with physical activity could cause sudden death

“Dr John Bisognano, head of preventive cardiology at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, warned that people who live stagnant lives could end up straining themselves to the point of death while shoveling snow. ‘Many people haven’t done a lot of exercise for the rest of the year and shoveling snow is not only a heavy exercise, but an exercise that really stresses the entire cardiovascular system,’ Bisognano said in a university release.“

Wales Online: Energy bill price rise may cause heart attacks and strokes, says TV GP

“A doctor has warned that today’s huge hike in gas and electricity prices for 22million homes across the Uk could mean a rise in heart attacks and strokes. Dr Amir Khan spoke out on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, as he fears the huge new bills will have a devastating effect on people’s health. As a doctor, he said he knows he will see the effects on patients attending his GP practice.”

Wales Online: Sweating more than usual and at night could be a sign of heart attack

“Sweating more than usual could be a sign of an impending heart attack, experts say. Night sweats are also a sign for women that they have heart issues. It’s well-known that heart attacks can be life-threatening and the sight of someone in a TV drama clutching their chest as they struggle for breath is a common one. However, in real life there are several early warning signs to be aware of.”

Health Line: Can Snoring Lead to Heart Failure?

“Snoring is not only a noisy nuisance — it may also be a sign of sleep apnea. Not everyone who snores has this underlying condition. For those who do, snoring can lead to heart failure.”

CBS News: Watching less TV can reduce heart disease risk, research suggests

“A new study finds that if we could limit our daily television viewing, we could reduce our risk of heart disease. They found that people who watched more than four hours of TV a day were at the greatest risk of developing heart disease while those who watched less than an hour of TV a day had a 16-percent lower rate. Interestingly, time spent using a computer did not appear to influence heart disease risk.”

Daily Mail: Entirely new kind of ‘highly reactive’ chemical is found in Earth’s atmosphere – and it could be triggering respiratory and heart diseases and contributing to global warming, scientists claim

“Scientists have detected a new type of extremely reactive substance in the Earth’s atmosphere that could pose a threat to human health, as well as the global climate. The research team claims that the hydrotrioxides are likely to be able to penetrate into tiny airborne particles, known as aerosols, which pose a health hazard and can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.”

The U.S. Sun: Summer holidays warning as flight delays increase risk of silent killers

“Experts have now warned that the stress that builds up due to travel issues could be putting you at risk of silent killers. Superintendent pharmacist Abbas Kanani at ChemistClick said unexpected events such as grounded flights and refund issues could trigger physical changes in the body. He explained: “Holidaymakers deciding to sleep in airports, buy unhealthy meals and increase the consumption of alcohol when faced with continuous uncertainty could be at risk of high cholesterol which can lead to the life threatening condition, heart disease.”

Toronto Sun: Daylight savings may increase chance of heart disease, strokes: Studies

“Scientific research has found that the transition to daylight saving time, could be linked to heart disease and strokes, according to a report from the American Heart Association.”

New Scientist: Taller people may have a higher risk of nerve, skin and heart diseases

“Being taller may increase your risk of developing nerve, skin and some heart diseases, according to the largest study linking height and disease to date. The findings suggest that height could be used as a risk factor to prioritise screening tests for those at greatest risk of certain diseases.”

News Medical: Neighborhood ‘redlining’ may increase risk of cardiovascular diseases

“The historical discriminatory housing policies known as “redlining” are associated with heart disease and related risk factors today in impacted neighborhoods, more than 60 years after they were banned, according to a study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Health disparities have been linked to a variety of socio-economic, environmental and social factors, and this study adds to growing evidence of the long-term cardiovascular impacts disparities can have on vulnerable populations.”

Medical News Today: What is the link between cold weather and heart attacks?

“Cold weather exposure can increase the risk of cardiac responses, including heart attacks. This is because blood vessels respond to low temperatures by constricting, which increases blood pressure and reduces circulation, putting strain on the heart.”

New York Post: Falling asleep with the TV on could bring early death: study

“Millions of Americans fall asleep each night in front of the TV — but a new study has found the practice could contribute to an early death. Researchers at the Northwestern University School of Medicine examined the impact of ambient light on the health and sleeping habits of 552 people between the ages of 63 and 84.”

New Scientist: Solar storms may cause up to 5500 heart-related deaths in a given year

“Solar storms that disrupt Earth’s magnetic field may cause up to 5500 heart-related deaths in the US in some years. The sun goes through cycles of high and low activity that repeat approximately every 11 years.”

Express: Blood clots: How do you sleep? One position may increase the risk of deep vein thrombosis