ArrestFauci Trends Amid Crimes Against Humanity, Evil Torture of Puppies

The hashtag #ArrestFauci is being shared by tens of millions of users in response to the mounting ‘crimes against humanity’ committed by Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Twitter users posted the hashtag calling out Dr. Fauci over reports that taxpayer dollars were used to perform ‘evil’ torture experiments on homeless dogs, which led to their painful deaths.
Foxnews.com reports: Additionally, Fauci has been criticized after an NIH official appeared to confirm that taxpayers funded gain of function research on the coronavirus at a lab in Wuhan, China despite Fauci’s repeated claims that was not the case.
In July, Republican Sen. Rand Paul called for the Department of Justice to issue a criminal referral against Fauci for lying to Congress about gain of function research funded by the NIH.
“I will be sending a letter to Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function,” the Kentucky Republican told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.
“He’s doing this because he has a self interest to cover his tracks and to cover his connection to Wuhan lab,” Paul continued.
Fauci’s NIH told Fox News this week that Fauci has been “entirely truthful” during his testimony on gain of function research.
