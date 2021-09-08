“Arrest the Liar!” Rand Paul Blasts Fauci After FOIA Docs Prove He Funded Wuhan Lab

Calls are mounting to arrest Dr. Anthony Fauci for lying to congress after newly released documents prove he lied about funding a Wuhan Lab when questioned by Senator Rand Paul last July.

Fauci has repeatedly denied the NIH funded gain-of-research in Wuhan, China.

The Intercept obtained 900 pages of Wuhan documents through a FOIA lawsuit revealing that Fauci told a bare-faced lie to Congress about his role funding gain-of-function research.

“Surprise surprise – Fauci lied again” Rand Paul said on Tuesday.

“And I was right about his agency funding novel Coronavirus research at Wuhan,” he added.

Per Fox News: Paul’s tweet followed a story in The Intercept that revealed the U.S. government pumped $3.1 million into American health organization EcoHealth Alliance to back bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). According to the report, almost $600,000 of that federal moneywas partially used by the WIV to find and alter bat coronaviruses that could jump to humans and infect them. Additionally, the documents revealed that experimental research on genetically engineered mice with human cell receptors was conducted at the Wuhan University Center for Animal Experiment, and not the WIV as previously thought.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful,” Rutgers University chemical biology professor Richard Ebright said.