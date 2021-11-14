Around the Globe, Millions Are RISING Up Against the ‘New World Order’ – Media Blackout

November 14, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Millions of citizens globally are rising up against the 'New World Order' elites
Millions of citizens around the globe are rising up against the ‘New World Order’ and rejecting the endless restrictions of governments that have used Covid as an excuse to seize more power and control for the elites.

Aaron Ginn, a former political operative, shared video on Saturday from around the world of people rising up against tyranny.

WATCH:

Therightscoop.com reports: The Democrats and their allies in the media have successfully convinced a large part of America that these restrictions are normal and protesters are kooks, using phrases like “anti-vaxxers” or “conspiracy theorists” or saying it’s part of the “Big Lie” as they call objections to election fraud. The government has locked us down with restrictions, but it’s the media that has locked us down as a people.

Across the world, people are in the street night after night refusing to go quietly into dystopia. If we don’t throw off the shackles of CNN, will we ever see it here?

