Around the Globe, Millions Are RISING Up Against the ‘New World Order’ – Media Blackout

Millions of citizens around the globe are rising up against the ‘New World Order’ and rejecting the endless restrictions of governments that have used Covid as an excuse to seize more power and control for the elites.

Aaron Ginn, a former political operative, shared video on Saturday from around the world of people rising up against tyranny.

WATCH:

From Milan today, a massive protest gathers and chants for an end to their vaxx mandate and a return to normal.

pic.twitter.com/TXJfQXTut7 — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 13, 2021

Naples lights up the night tonight to stop the COVID mandates.



The Italian anti-mandate protest movement continues to grow in force.pic.twitter.com/c5HjfulqcL — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 13, 2021

Georgia joins the resistance against the COVID police state.



Today in Tbilisipic.twitter.com/P0ibCva6Gi — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 13, 2021

Austrians stand up today to stop the new lockdown being imposed on them this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Z1XpLDk7ip — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 13, 2021

For an 18th week in a row, Paris protests for an end to vaxx mandates and vaxx passports.



From today pic.twitter.com/5usRyAIe3l — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 13, 2021

50,000+ Australians protested to end COVID law this weekend. pic.twitter.com/P4eOGwRLux — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 13, 2021

Wow! Melbourne rises to stop COVID law for good. pic.twitter.com/nDfuKB1SLe — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 13, 2021

Macron's minions being their usual provocative selves during Paris protests against covid passports and mandates today! pic.twitter.com/33iMjD64G8 — PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP (3) (@RED_IN_PA_3) November 13, 2021

Overhead footage of the massive demonstrations in Melbourne on Saturday, where thousands turned out to protest COVID lockdowns and a bill that would grant the executive indefinite emergency powers—some of Australia’s largest demonstrations in years.pic.twitter.com/4v0d1pg1iR — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 13, 2021

Extraordinary protest in front of the Arch of Peace in Milan today, as demonstrations continue in cities all across Italy against the country’s draconian COVID vaccine pass regime. pic.twitter.com/CW4gxHnyde — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 13, 2021

HOLLAND , covid lock down protest pic.twitter.com/FnuWYExWfJ — neil jettel (@NeilJettel2) November 13, 2021

Street protest against restrictive „anti-Covid-19” government policies.

Den Haag, Netherlands pic.twitter.com/kjd17vLGMg — Bogdan Stanciu ♓ (@whitenights_ro) November 13, 2021

Therightscoop.com reports: The Democrats and their allies in the media have successfully convinced a large part of America that these restrictions are normal and protesters are kooks, using phrases like “anti-vaxxers” or “conspiracy theorists” or saying it’s part of the “Big Lie” as they call objections to election fraud. The government has locked us down with restrictions, but it’s the media that has locked us down as a people.

Across the world, people are in the street night after night refusing to go quietly into dystopia. If we don’t throw off the shackles of CNN, will we ever see it here?