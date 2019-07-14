Armed Man Shot Dead by Police After Attempting to Firebomb ICE Facility

An armed man was shot dead Saturday morning after he tried to firebomb an ICE detention center in Tacoma, Washington.

“The male attempted to ignite a large propane tank and set out buildings on fire,” a statement released by the Tacoma police department said. “The male continued throwing lit objects at the buildings and cars.”

GEO Group, a Florida-based company that owns and operates the ICE Northwest Detention Center, issued a statement blaming the “factually inaccurate portrayal” of its centers for causing “misplaced aggression and a dangerous environment for our employees.”

According to the Seattle Times, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to an ICE employee’s report of a man armed with a rifle and throwing home-made incendiaries at the building and vehicles in the detention center’s parking lot, as well as attempting to ignite a propane tank, according to Tacoma police. Officers say they saw the man wearing a satchel and holding flares, as well as the rifle.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The man was pronounced dead on the scene, however it is unclear who shot the attacker because four different police officers were involved in the shootout.

A spokeswoman for ICE said that no officers ore ICE employees were injured.

ICE agents are reportedly going to begin raids on Sunday to round up and deport illegal aliens who have deportation orders.

Democrats such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi all demonized and attacked ICE agents earlier this week and instructed illegal aliens on how to evade the agents.

This attack on the ICE detention center in Tacoma is directly related to the demonization of the agency by the media and open borders Democrats.