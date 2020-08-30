Armed Locals Stand Guard To Protect Kenosha Neighborhood

An armed neighborhood watch group are taking turns at standing guard each night at the entrance of a subdivision in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kenosha News reported that around ten armed residents started standing guard over the subdivision on Tuesday, following two nights of violent unrest and riots over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

About a 10 minute drive from Downtown Kenosha, two men stood this week with AR-15 firearms protecting their subdivision. https://t.co/XUVGk6Aphv — Kenosha News (@Kenosha_News) August 29, 2020

Breitbart reports: Gilbert, one of the armed residents standing guard, said, “All we’re doing is making sure the community here is able to go asleep, sleep fine and are not worried about anything,”

He noted that the armed residents use flashlights at night to alert approaching vehicles to their presence. If the vehicle pulls into the subdivision, the armed residents stop it and let the driver know he or she will be watched while in the development.

Jason, another one of the armed residents, said, “A lot of us are veterans (both men said they served in the Marines), some are former cops, so we’re comfortable (handling firearms). We’re simply doing nothing more than protecting the subdivision.”