Armed Caravan Migrants Open Fire on Mexican Police – Media Blackout

Mexican Federal Police were reportedly fired upon by two armed Honduran migrants, identified only as “Jerson” (22) and “Carlos” (17), near Ignacio Zaragoza in the Mexican state of Chiapas this week as the police were providing an armed security for the notoriously unsafe caravan.

Thanks to the attacker’s .380 pistol jamming, the police officers were able to arrest the two men and remove them from the caravan heading towards the US border.

News of the shooting and subsequent arrests has been widely unreported by US mainstream media as the information, proving the existence of criminal elements in the caravan, does not support the pro-immigration agenda of the press.

The shooting occurred shortly after Mexican authorities announced they were investigating the manufacturing and use of Molotov cocktails and other incendiary weapons within the migrants’ ranks.

Over the weekend, several clashes occurred where migrants threw rocks and used various makeshift weapons against border security forces.

Americans’ concerns about the security risks present in this caravan seem to be increasingly vindicated by the day. And, as we at MRCTV have stated previously, Obama’s attempt to downplay Republican concerns regarding the “bunch of impoverished, malnourished refugees 1,000 miles away” looks increasingly laughable.

The shooting came after a group of several thousand migrants turned down the chance to apply for refugee status in Mexico and obtain an offer of benefits.

According to ABC News, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has announced what he called the “You are at home” plan, offering shelter, medical attention, schooling and jobs to Central Americans in Chiapas and Oaxaca states if migrants apply, calling it a first step toward permanent refugee status. Authorities said more than 1,700 had already applied for refugee status.

But a standoff unfolded as federal police officers blocked the highway, saying there was an operation underway to stop the caravan. Thousands of migrants waited to advance, vowing to continue their long trek toward the U.S. border.