Armed BLM Terrorists Block Roadway in Louisville

March 14, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Armed BLM thugs block street in Louisville
Hundreds of armed Black Lives Matter terrorists gathered in Louisville on Saturday, blocking the roadway and forcing vehicles to turn around.

According to the Louisville police department, the actions of the BLM activists was “unlawful.”

“Arrests will be made to those that refuse to disperse,” the police said in a statement.

Mediarightnews.com reports: A picture was also shared showing the mayhem taking place.

Some Twitter users who have listed that they live in the city have responded to the LMPD’s tweet with various messages of support for the protesters and/or disdain for the police.

“Ctrl+violet” asked, “how do you spell racist?” She then answered “LMPD” with clap emojis.

Another local user, “Red Beard,” simply replied by using an anti-police slur,”ACAB.”

