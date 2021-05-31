Armed Black Militants in Tulsa: ‘We Will Kill Everything White in Sight’

May 31, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Armed BLM militants in Tulsa vow to kill all white people
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Armed black militants from the New Black Panther Party have vowed to ‘kill everything white in sight’ during a march in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

Organizers held a “March for Reparations” protest and marched through downtown Tulsa.

“The struggle for Reparations must be escalated,” a news release from the domestic terror group read.

“We must fight on every front to achieve redress and Reparations for the atrocities committed upon Tulsa Massacre descendants; and we must intensify the fight to achieve Reparations for all 40-million Blacks still grossly affected by racism, inequality, wealth disparity, police brutality and the like. Tulsa will mark a new beginning in the upgraded fight for Reparations for Black people.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Activists shouted, “Black power! Black power!”

Another supremacist threatened white people and said, “Because that time will come when there’s a rat-a-tat-tat… black Americans will kill everything white in sight.”

VIDEO:

The following groups participated in Saturday’s march:

  • The Huey P Newton Gun Club (HPNGC)
  • The Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club (EGPGC)
  • The New Black Panther Party for Self- Defense (NBPP)
  • The Fred Hampton Gun Club (FHGC)
  • The New Black Liberation Militia (NBLM)
  • The Panther Special Operations Command (PANSOC)
  • ANUBIS
  • Multiple other groups and private gun owners

Meanwhile, the FBI is busy hunting down grandmas who aimlessly wandered through the Capitol on January 6.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.