Armed Black Militants in Tulsa: ‘We Will Kill Everything White in Sight’

Armed black militants from the New Black Panther Party have vowed to ‘kill everything white in sight’ during a march in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

Organizers held a “March for Reparations” protest and marched through downtown Tulsa.

“The struggle for Reparations must be escalated,” a news release from the domestic terror group read.

“We must fight on every front to achieve redress and Reparations for the atrocities committed upon Tulsa Massacre descendants; and we must intensify the fight to achieve Reparations for all 40-million Blacks still grossly affected by racism, inequality, wealth disparity, police brutality and the like. Tulsa will mark a new beginning in the upgraded fight for Reparations for Black people.”

Activists shouted, "Black power! Black power!"

Another supremacist threatened white people and said, “Because that time will come when there’s a rat-a-tat-tat… black Americans will kill everything white in sight.”

The following groups participated in Saturday’s march:

The Huey P Newton Gun Club (HPNGC)

The Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club (EGPGC)

The New Black Panther Party for Self- Defense (NBPP)

The Fred Hampton Gun Club (FHGC)

The New Black Liberation Militia (NBLM)

The Panther Special Operations Command (PANSOC)

ANUBIS

Multiple other groups and private gun owners

