Armed Antifa Hunt Down Christians in Portland – Media Blackout

Numerous videos out of Portland show Antifa thugs attempting to kill attendees of an Evangelical Christian music event in downtown Portland.
After assaulting attendees of the festival the previous day, Antifa members regrouped to make their attacks more deadly later that night.
Summit.news reports: However, as soon as night fell and the larger crowd dispersed, Antifa sought to pick off attendees one by one as they chased them on the streets and attacked them with missiles and pepper spray.
“Go hit that car! Hit that car!” one individual shouts as the mob chase down the Christians.
Chunks of concrete were also thrown.
Antifa scumbags also threw fireworks at the Christian attendees.
Another video shows a man armed being verbally abused by Antifa members (the only reason they don’t physically attack him being the fact that he’s armed with a rifle).
The Antifa extremists demand the man be arrested by the same police they want to defund and abolish.
The clashes continued all throughout the night.
Hans, are we the baddies?
