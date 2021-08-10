Armed Antifa Hunt Down Christians in Portland – Media Blackout

Armed Antifa terrorists openly hunted down Christians in Portland on Sunday night, attacking them with missiles and pepper spray while attempting to murder them.

Numerous videos out of Portland show Antifa thugs attempting to kill attendees of an Evangelical Christian music event in downtown Portland.

After assaulting attendees of the festival the previous day, Antifa members regrouped to make their attacks more deadly later that night.

Huge crowd has gathered in downtown Portland to sing along to Christian evangelical worship music at the same spot where Christian families were violently assaulted by antifa the day prior. Antifa have not shown up so far since they are vastly outnumbered. https://t.co/svmeVKpu7N pic.twitter.com/r1oYoCdduG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

Portland: A large crowd of Christian worshippers gather to sing the day after antifa violently attacked a small family worship event in the same location. Antifa are observing the event from afar but have not attacked because they’re outnumbered. pic.twitter.com/Pl7CYCSAut — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

Summit.news reports: However, as soon as night fell and the larger crowd dispersed, Antifa sought to pick off attendees one by one as they chased them on the streets and attacked them with missiles and pepper spray.

Scenes of violence in downtown Portland as antifa militants fought in the street with people as they dispersed after the Christian worship event. pic.twitter.com/fPUd6ruuVv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

“Go hit that car! Hit that car!” one individual shouts as the mob chase down the Christians.

“Go hit that car! Go hit that car!” Armed antifa in black block run around with weapons to target right-wing people trying to leave downtown Portland after the Christian worship concert. pic.twitter.com/fhhirbybgf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

Chunks of concrete were also thrown.

Portland: Antifa throw chunks of concrete at the right-wing group providing security to people dispersing the Evangelical Christian worship event. pic.twitter.com/MrKWLp0UPX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

Antifa scumbags also threw fireworks at the Christian attendees.

Lawlessness in the streets of downtown Portland as antifa run around seeking right-wing people to target after the Evangelical music event. pic.twitter.com/WA4xpk3OYh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

Antifa battled with a right-wing volunteer security group after the Evangelical worship event as people dispersed downtown Portland. The streets were shut down. pic.twitter.com/QdBoFc8vVY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

Another video shows a man armed being verbally abused by Antifa members (the only reason they don’t physically attack him being the fact that he’s armed with a rifle).

The Antifa extremists demand the man be arrested by the same police they want to defund and abolish.

The clashes continued all throughout the night.

Rolling clashes continued in the streets in downtown Portland as a right-wing security group dispersing a Christian music event is attacked by antifa. pic.twitter.com/NwiGsEVcH8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

Hans, are we the baddies?