Arkansas Democrat Party Spokesman Arrested on Pedophilia Charges

A federal investigation into the pedophilia epidemic sweeping the nation has resulted in the arrest of Harold “HL” Moody, Jr., a former Arkansas Democratic Party spokesman.

Harold Moody, 39, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was charged with distribution and possession of child pornography after the federal investigation probed online child exploitation chat rooms and found evidence the Democratic spokesman was a key player in the underground movement.

Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Jere T. Miles, Special Agent in Charge of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New Orleans Field Division, announced today the unsealing of a 18-page criminal complaint charging Moody with distribution and possession of child pornography.

Moody worked as the special events coordinator for Pulaski County Youth Services after standing down as Spokesman for the Arkansas Democratic Party in 2017. He is facing up to 20 years in prison for the distribution of child pornography and up to ten years in prison for possession of child pornography.

KARK 4 News reports: Moody was arrested Monday evening and appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Joe J. Volpe on Tuesday morning, at which time he was remanded to federal custody. A trial date will be set at a later time. Law enforcement officers also executed a search warrant at Moody’s residence on Monday.

HSI was conducting an undercover investigation into child exploitation chat rooms when agents discovered an individual under the username “B-Zone”, who was later identified as Moody, distributing child pornography.

The undercover agents involved in the investigation observed Moody in these chat rooms on at least five occasions.

The filed complaint document reads that on three occasions Moody was scene on video holding a glass smoking pipe that is often used for smoking methamphetamine.

According to the complaint affidavit, on August 29, 2018, Moody was present in a chat room when child pornography was being displayed. Agents observed Moody in the chat room, via his webcam. Moody’s face was clearly visible and the undercover agent observed what appeared to be an office setting in the background.

That same day, undercover agents again observed Moody in a chat room where child pornography was being displayed. Moody appeared to be in the same office.

According to the filed criminal complaint, the chat room, called “Application A”, is described as an Internet-based video conferencing application used by persons interested in exchanging child pornography and/or sexually abusing children.

On September 7, 2018, Moody was again visible on camera and observed in the chat room actually distributing child pornography.

Among the images that officials say Moody distributed was a video depicting a man with two boys.

According to the complaint, Moody then follows the video with the following chat message sent to all participants of the chatroom: “not the version i thought.” Another user requests, via chat message, that Moody play more videos. Moody responds via chat message, “I’ve heard of White privilege but never Perv privilege – i am not the Juke Box at Waffle House…I do not play on demand…”

On September 9, 2018, and October 12, 2018, Moody was again in the chat room distributing child pornography.

According to the filed complaint, On September 10, 2018 and September 21, 2018, special agents served a subpoena of the owners of “Application A” requesting the internet protocol (IP) logs for dates August 29, September 7, 9, and 24. Investigators were informed that Moody under the username “B-Zone” was utilizing a virtual private network to mask his IP address.

However, the owners of “Application A” provided billing and subscriber data that investigators were able to match through Moody’s Entergy Services.

Moody was also identified through photos on Facebook, where he was seen wearing the same shirt on “Application A” and positively identified by his Arkansas driver’s license photo.

Distribution of child pornography carries a penalty of not less than 5 years and not more than 20 years imprisonment, not less than 5 years to life of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Possession of child pornography carries a penalty of not more than 10 years imprisonment, not less than 5 years to life of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kristin Bryant and Allison Bragg.

A complaint or indictment contains only allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.