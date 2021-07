Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers on Thursday called for the immediate recall of Biden electors following new claims of voting irregularities in the state.

Following an explosive hearing earlier that day, Senator Rogers called on the state to recall the Biden electors and conduct a new election.

.@WendyRogersAZ Wendy Rogers Calls for Arizona Electors to be Recalled Following Maricopa County Auditors Testimonies https://t.co/II5Kq14Z1u — Media Right News (@MediaRightNews1) July 15, 2021