The Arizona State Senate announced on Friday that it will be hiring its own independent, qualified, forensic, auditing firm to analyze the 2020 presidential election results.

Senate leaders said they were not satisfied with the new audit of voting systems that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors had approved earlier this week.

On Wednesday the Maricopa County Board of Elections tried to offer the audit to be done by two firms with limited experience, no certification for the audits and links to Dominion Voting Systems.

GateWay Pundit reports: Maricopa County officials on Wednesday decided to approve unanimously a plan to hire two preferred firms to audit election equipment used during the 2020 presidential election. The two ‘auditors’ selected in Arizona by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to perform an ‘audit’ of its 2020 election results had some notable issues. The Maricopa Board of Supervisors limited their choices to two companies Pro V&V and SLI Compliance have a dubious record and are linked to Dominion Voting Systems.

On Friday GOP State senators vowed to continue their push to perform their own forensic audit and announced they had hired their own auditing firm.

This is really big news! We may finally see an acceptable audit of the Arizona election results!

Jovan Hutton Pulitzer posted the announcement on Gab on Friday.

SFGate reported:

The Republican leader of the Arizona Senate announced Friday that she has hired an independent auditor to scour election results in Maricopa County, where supervisors voted earlier in the week to hire two firms to audit election equipment and software used in last November’s election.

The move comes after the county refused to allow the Senate access to election equipment, copies of ballots and other materials under a subpoena issued by lawmakers, some of whom continue to question whether Democratic President Joe Biden won.

Senate President Karen Fann said in a statement that the auditor will be tasked with doing an audit much larger in scope than the county intends.

“We must bring back confidence that the election results reported are how votes were legally cast,” Fann said. “The Senate’s forensic audit will bring accuracy and detail to the process, and with that restore integrity to the election process.”

The county said supervisors respect the Senate’s right to hire its own auditors to review material the county has already provided.