Arizona State Rep Issues Call to Withhold Electoral College Votes to Biden Due to Evidence of Widespread Fraud

Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem on Monday issued an urgent call to withhold the state’s Electoral College votes for Joe Biden because “he believes there is enough significant evidence of fraud to invalidate the state’s votes.”

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis appeared before Arizona state lawmakers in a public hearing on Monday.

The hearing was chaired by Rep. Finchem with a number of House and Senate members on the hearing panel.

Trump’s legal team brought out many credible witnesses who testified on the Dominion voting machines and other irregularities that point to voter fraud in November’s election.