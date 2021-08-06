Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers launches petition to decertify the 2020 election

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has launched a petition to decertify the 2020 election based on alleged voting irregularities.

Senator Rogers has been leading the charge for election decertification for months, and she has been using her massive social media platform to consistently shed light on the issue.

Yesterday she tweeted a link to a petition to decertify the election.

Sign up if you agree we need to decertify the election.https://t.co/VgClJkeunV — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) August 5, 2021

“President Trump knows I am fighting hard for election integrity, which is why he quoted me twice in the same week.

If you agree with me and President Trump that we must recall our electors and decertify the 2020 election, add your name and let’s get this done!