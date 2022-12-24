Arizona Governor Forced To Remove Shipping Container Border Wall by Biden Regime

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is being forced to demolish a makeshift border wall of shipping containers after the Biden regime sued him for “damaging the United States” by putting up the structure in the absence of any Federal border protection.
The lawsuit claimed that the wall had been erected “unlawfully and without authority,” on Federal lands in Yuma County.
Summit.news reports: Ducey issued an executive order in August providing for 3,820 feet of open border to be blocked by 130 shipping containers within 11 days. By early November, the initiative had expanded elsewhere along the border, with 6,680 feet of containers stacked two-high throughout Cochise County.
Arizona State officials reportedly told the Biden Administration that the shipping container wall would not be removed until a permanent border protection solution was provided by the Federal government.
When a section of the barrier was toppled earlier this year, Ducey’s office said he suspected it was done so by someone on purpose.
A new statement from Ducey’s office notes that the Governor has been assured a plan for a permanent barrier is imminent. “Finally, after the situation on our border has turned into a full-blown crisis, they’ve [the Biden Administration] decided to act. Better late than never,” the statement notes, adding “We’re working with the federal government to ensure they can begin construction of this barrier with the urgency this problem demands.”
The development comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott has begun employing the same plan.
In Arizona, the cartels are smuggling in more migrants than ever before:
When asked about the situation at the border Thursday by a reporter, Joe Biden just walked off.
Biden first gave a speech calling for more “unity,” after a year of calling his political opponents fascists and terrorists:
He then ignored the question about the southern border:
Meanwhile, fresh reports note the DEA has announced that more than 379 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized in 2022, including 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills, more than double that of the previous year.
“In the past year, the men and women of the DEA have relentlessly worked to seize over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl from communities across the country,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.
Milgram added that “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American – reflect DEA’s unwavering commitment to protect Americans and save lives, by tenaciously pursuing those responsible for the trafficking of fentanyl across the United States.”
But remember, if you talk about the border being open, that’s what causes the border to be wide open, and you are helping the smugglers and cartels.
