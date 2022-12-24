Arizona Governor Forced To Remove Shipping Container Border Wall by Biden Regime

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is being forced to demolish a makeshift border wall of shipping containers after the Biden regime sued him for “damaging the United States” by putting up the structure in the absence of any Federal border protection.

The lawsuit claimed that the wall had been erected “unlawfully and without authority,” on Federal lands in Yuma County.

Arizona agreed to halt erecting any more containers along the border and will remove existing containers by Jan. 4, according to a court document filed. https://t.co/e1ov0FZAA5 — Axios (@axios) December 23, 2022

Summit.news reports: Ducey issued an executive order in August providing for 3,820 feet of open border to be blocked by 130 shipping containers within 11 days. By early November, the initiative had expanded elsewhere along the border, with 6,680 feet of containers stacked two-high throughout Cochise County.

Arizonans cannot — and will not — wait for federal bureaucrats to do their job and secure the border. We’re taking action now. https://t.co/rsrns8uwlB — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) October 19, 2022

Arizona State officials reportedly told the Biden Administration that the shipping container wall would not be removed until a permanent border protection solution was provided by the Federal government.

When a section of the barrier was toppled earlier this year, Ducey’s office said he suspected it was done so by someone on purpose.

Ayer el gobernador @DougDucey anunció que la primera brecha en la frontera de Yuma donde se están utilizando contenedores de carga para cerrar los espacios estaba terminada. Esta mañana así amanecieron algunos contenedores. pic.twitter.com/6eZdxz1Nje — Claudia Ramos (@ClauRamosNews) August 15, 2022

A new statement from Ducey’s office notes that the Governor has been assured a plan for a permanent barrier is imminent. “Finally, after the situation on our border has turned into a full-blown crisis, they’ve [the Biden Administration] decided to act. Better late than never,” the statement notes, adding “We’re working with the federal government to ensure they can begin construction of this barrier with the urgency this problem demands.”

The development comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott has begun employing the same plan.

NEW: The state of Texas is continuing to prepare for the drop of Title 42 next week by placing more shipping containers as a makeshift wall at a popular illegal crossing area in Eagle Pass. Razor wire is in front of them. Also setting up floodlights pointed towards the river. pic.twitter.com/8Sgfi3o6pJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 17, 2022

In Arizona, the cartels are smuggling in more migrants than ever before:

As Title 42 is in limbo, cartels continue to move massive groups of migrants into Yuma, Arizona, in the middle of the night this group was smuggled in, we spotted the human smuggler taking his last payments from the migrants before returning to the Mexican side @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/yDiZCuvsgW — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 21, 2022

Cartels on the Mexican side smuggle in multiple migrant groups from all over the world in the middle of the night into Yuma, Arizona , overwhelming officals and resources to the point migrants wait several hours to be apprehended as the lift of Title 42 is temporarily delayed pic.twitter.com/WWwdxzbfK1 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 21, 2022

Cartels overwhelming border patrol officals on the Yuma side after smuggling in several groups from migrants mostly from South America as migrants are anticipating the ending of Title 42. This is the current scene as we approached 3 am on the Yuma border @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zGkUpBzTXG — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 21, 2022

MASSIVE: By far the biggest migrant line I've ever seen in Yuma. While you were sleeping, cartels smuggled several big groups of migrants from Russia all the way to Peru into the US , now hundreds await to be processed as Title 42 policy is in limbo @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Z2iES1Vx2C — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 22, 2022

Secretary Mayorkas says the "border is secure" but that isn't the case in Yuma as cartels have full control here, in the middle of the night smugglers begin their massive human smuggling operations of migrants from all over the world @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/kcQmXI4AC3 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 22, 2022

The current scene at the Yuma border 7 am local time as hundreds of migrants have been waiting 3+ hours to be processed by overwhelmed border patrol agents attending to other busy crossing points. The humanitarian crisis shows no signs of slowing down in Yuma @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zH52Jp6wJR — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 22, 2022

When asked about the situation at the border Thursday by a reporter, Joe Biden just walked off.

Biden first gave a speech calling for more “unity,” after a year of calling his political opponents fascists and terrorists:

"Unite, you stupid sons of b*tches! And Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!" https://t.co/o9EQav6poI pic.twitter.com/VAk8dqwI6z — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 22, 2022

I guess last year’s Christmas message wasn’t much of a hit. https://t.co/5ekfmXlw13 pic.twitter.com/7xj3VaNNUJ — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 22, 2022

He then ignored the question about the southern border:

"Mr. President, do you think the southern border is secure?"



Biden ignores the question. pic.twitter.com/PcMCBga8jv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 22, 2022

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION: “It’s not just that people are walking across the border.”



MSNBC: Illegal immigrants say they “just walked right in” to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/MkbOVJKami — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 21, 2022

OPEN BORDER: MSNBC reporter says she spoke to illegal immigrants who told her they "haven’t had any interaction with U.S. immigration authorities.”



“They just walked right in.” pic.twitter.com/tAY8GIZ8H7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 20, 2022

MSNBC says El Paso is "overwhelmed and in chaos" as “hundreds” of illegal immigrants are forced to sleep “on the streets” as shelters are overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/rGYRQfWUAm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 20, 2022

Border Patrol Agents near Brownsville/Matamoros International border are overwhelmed by the 1000s of migrants impatiently waiting to cross illegally into the United States. pic.twitter.com/3wPt5k40DW — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) December 22, 2022

Fox News: Because of Biden’s “no processing” policy, the government lost track of at least 150,000 illegal immigrants in the summer 2021.



“Those are the ones we know about. The ones that we try to vet…There are a million others called ‘gotaways.’ We don’t know where they are.” pic.twitter.com/XHN9NTPuBC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 20, 2022

Meanwhile, fresh reports note the DEA has announced that more than 379 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized in 2022, including 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills, more than double that of the previous year.

thank every democrat the fbi/doj who have turned our border into a drug and human slavery port. Democrats HATE you/me/our country. Oh and give a nod to the weak/impotent feckless @GOP who do shit to stop this crap. https://t.co/Q7V9X4lIMj — MIMSYPICKTRIS 🇺🇸 🇧🇷 (@Picktris66) December 22, 2022

“In the past year, the men and women of the DEA have relentlessly worked to seize over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl from communities across the country,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

Milgram added that “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American – reflect DEA’s unwavering commitment to protect Americans and save lives, by tenaciously pursuing those responsible for the trafficking of fentanyl across the United States.”

But remember, if you talk about the border being open, that’s what causes the border to be wide open, and you are helping the smugglers and cartels.