Arizona County to Conduct ‘Full Forensic Audit’ of Election Machines

Arizona’s largest county has voted unanimously to conduct a “full forensic audit” of the machines used in the 2020 election.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted to examine the equipment after discrepancies in the election results emerged, triggering concerns of potential voter fraud.

The decision to audit the machines comes just weeks after Joe Biden’s inauguration last month.

The move follows President Trump’s months of challenges of the 2020 results in key battleground states, including Arizona.

In a statement, the board’s chairman Jack Sellers explained that the audit is necessary to provide Maricopa County voters with “additional assurance” of election integrity.

“Maricopa County elections were administered with integrity throughout 2020,” Sellers said.

Ktar.com reports: Exact information about the firms conducting the audit aren’t known, but Clint Hickman, District 4 supervisor, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday they would be from Alabama and Colorado.

Prior to last week’s vote, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said they had trust in the election process but an audit would only further that belief.

Concerns about the Dominion voting systems, which serves Maricopa County, have been a commonality since the election despite no proof of fraud.

Maricopa County released a fact sheet Tuesday detailing its election integrity.

That included a hand count audit of results performed by Maricopa County political parties the day after the election, which yielded a 100% match to the vote tabulation machines.

Two weeks later, the county’s elections department and the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office performed a post-election logic and accuracy test on equipment to make sure it wasn’t compromised during the election.

Members of all three political parties and a representative from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office observed the test.

The board certified the county’s election results two days after the logic and accuracy test.