Arizona Cops Bust Massive Pedophile Ring as Part of ‘Operation Broken Hearts’

Police in Arizona have busted a massive pedophile ring, arresting 34 child rapists as part of “Operation Broken Hearts.”

The Phoenix Police Department said in a statement:

“Throughout the operational period, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites and apps which are commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts with children.”

“These suspects solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were subsequently arrested.”

The Mesa, Tempe, and Chandler police departments were all involved in he child sex trafficking sting.

Homeland Security Investigations and the office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich also took part.

“The Mesa Police Department is proud to have partnered with multiple valley agencies for Operation Broken Hearts,” the department stated.

The agency completed a similar sting in April, 2020, dubbed “Operation Silent Predator,” which led to 27 arrests.

“It’s like fishing. You put the bait out; the fish will come,” Phoenix Police Commander Jim Gallagher told reporters after that sting ended.

Here is the full list of suspects, with age, reporting agency and charges: