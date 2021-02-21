Arizona Cops Bust Massive Pedophile Ring as Part of ‘Operation Broken Hearts’

Police in Arizona have busted a massive pedophile ring, arresting 34 child rapists as part of “Operation Broken Hearts.”
“Throughout the operational period, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites and apps which are commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts with children.”
“These suspects solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were subsequently arrested.”
The Mesa, Tempe, and Chandler police departments were all involved in he child sex trafficking sting.
Homeland Security Investigations and the office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich also took part.
“The Mesa Police Department is proud to have partnered with multiple valley agencies for Operation Broken Hearts,” the department stated.
The agency completed a similar sting in April, 2020, dubbed “Operation Silent Predator,” which led to 27 arrests.
“It’s like fishing. You put the bait out; the fish will come,” Phoenix Police Commander Jim Gallagher told reporters after that sting ended.
Here is the full list of suspects, with age, reporting agency and charges:
- Eric Niles, 38, Chandler: State Human Trafficking out of Missouri (arrested in Missouri).
- Fred Yazzie, 29, Phoenix: Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Hugo Munoz, 48, Mesa: Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Tristan Usleman, 29, AG’s Office: Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation
- Raymond Rendon, 21, Phoenix: Child Sex Trafficking.
- Jonathan Holt, 21, Mesa: Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering.
- Justin Walowitz, 39, Phoenix: Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Mark Perry, 35, Tempe: Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Otilio Rendon-Meneses, 62, Phoenix: Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Gregory Ryan, 37, Tempe: Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- William Kellin, 58, Phoenix: Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Brandon Price, 34, Mesa: Aggravated Luring of a Minor, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Marcos Benitez-Leyva, 34, Phoenix: Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Agustin Johnson, 59, Phoenix: Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Karlton Clemons, 59, Phoenix: Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Chris Flamard, 55, Mesa: Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Erik Rodriguez, 37, Mesa: Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering.
- Robert Favela, 37, Phoenix: Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Tyvan Hunter, 33, Mesa: Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Wilmont Parker, 37, Mesa: Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Mark Smith, 42, Tempe: Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- John Meadows, 60, Phoenix: Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Thomas Greenlaw, 23, Chandler: Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Mikhael Elkhoury, 66, Phoenix: Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Thomas Fisher, 43, Tempe: Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Jefferson Coffman, 55, Tempe: Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.
- Brian Weigler, 58, Tempe: Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Luring a minor for Sexual Exploitation.
- Hilario Samudio, 29, Phoenix: Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Shawn Williams, 36, Phoenix: Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Possession of Dangerous Drugs.
- Thomas Casey, 57, Mesa and Tempe: Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor (two counts).
- Stephen Alavi, 26, Mesa: Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Jessica Mihalovits, 39, Mesa: Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
- Matthew Shaffer, 23, Mesa: Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Furnishing Harmful Material to a Minor.
- Nicholas Williams, 32, Phoenix: Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Arizona Cops Bust Massive Pedophile Ring as Part of ‘Operation Broken Hearts’ - February 21, 2021
- Judge Jeanine: Beijing Biden Is ‘America Last’ - February 21, 2021
- Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter BOMBS During Runway Debut at New York Fashion Week - February 21, 2021