Arizona AG Launches Investigation Into ‘Election Irregularities’ At Maricopa County

The Arizona attorney general’s office has launched an investigation into Maricopa County’s handling of the midterm elections.
Since election day, AG Mark Brnovich’s election integrity unit has has received hundreds of complaints about the state’s election administration and is now demanding a full report about the irregularities and what Brnovich claims is evidence of “statutory violations.”
Infowars reports: The letter, sent late Saturday by Assistant AG Jennifer Wright to the county’s top civil division attorney, Thomas Liddy, is a major escalation over widespread problems with voting tabulators and printers, which delayed the declaration of a winner in razor-thin races in the attorney general’s race and the gubernatorial race.
Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has questioned the media’s premature declaration that her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs – who wasn’t exactly popular, won.
The letter demands a full report on how voting machine and printer issues were handled, along with a copy of each polling location’s Official Ballot Report, as well as explanations for any discrepancies.
Wright also demanded that the evidence be turned over before the final vote certification which is due Nov. 28.
“These complaints go beyond pure speculation, but include first-hand witness accounts that raise concerns regarding Maricopa’s lawful compliance with Arizona election law,” reads the letter. “Furthermore, statements made by both Chairman Gates and Recorder Richer, along with information Maricopa County released through official modes of communication appear to confirm potential statutory violations of title 16.”
